Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $100.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.40.

ITRI opened at $77.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Itron will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $51,505.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $53,296.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,246.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,028 shares of company stock worth $582,072. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Itron by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,682,000 after buying an additional 1,092,316 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Itron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,434,000 after buying an additional 216,786 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Itron by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,765,000 after buying an additional 334,435 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,795,000 after buying an additional 105,671 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

