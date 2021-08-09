Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00285.

Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

NYSE ITUB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,299,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,833,613. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

