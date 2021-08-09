Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TALK. Cowen initiated coverage on Italk in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Italk in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.70 target price for the company.
TALK opened at $5.72 on Friday. Italk has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48.
Italk Company Profile
iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.
