iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.06. 260,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,163. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

