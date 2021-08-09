iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 53.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% during the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

IVE stock opened at $150.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.20 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

