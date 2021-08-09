iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.6% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $444.14 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $444.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

