iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.6% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $443.45. 71,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,975. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $444.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

