iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.19. The stock had a trading volume of 63,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,823. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

