iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,745,094. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

