iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is IFP Advisors Inc’s 5th Largest Position

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $34,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.85. The stock had a trading volume of 699,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,745,094. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

