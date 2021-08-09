iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lessened by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after buying an additional 466,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after acquiring an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after acquiring an additional 181,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,779,000 after purchasing an additional 169,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.11. 59,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,525. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

