iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 162,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 80,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $27.12 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.11.

