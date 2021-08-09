iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $25,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,411,000 after buying an additional 253,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,977 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 367,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 244,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $179.70. The company had a trading volume of 615,510 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.17.

