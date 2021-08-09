iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,924,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $518,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $76.29 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.78.

