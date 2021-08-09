iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $124,834,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,599.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,900,000 after buying an additional 439,197 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.12. The company had a trading volume of 74,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,939. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $122.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.