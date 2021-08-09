Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.70. Iron Mountain posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

IRM opened at $44.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,983 shares of company stock worth $1,494,455. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

