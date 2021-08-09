iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives $103.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRBT. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,334. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iRobot by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iRobot by 5.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

