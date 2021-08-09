Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

IPSEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Shares of IPSEY opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $28.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ipsen’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.