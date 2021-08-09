Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

IONS opened at $38.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,960,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

