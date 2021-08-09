Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSR. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of CSR opened at $94.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $98.55.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

