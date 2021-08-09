Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $14.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

ISBC has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 132,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,030. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.