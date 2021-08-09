Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Brightcove (BCOV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV):

8/2/2021 – Brightcove was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

7/29/2021 – Brightcove had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $29.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Brightcove had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Brightcove had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,772. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $475.46 million, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43.

Get Brightcove Inc alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,480,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,244,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.