Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,898. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38.

