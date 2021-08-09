Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 114.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.02. 62,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,881,654. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14.

