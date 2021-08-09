Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.23.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

