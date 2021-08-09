Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 1.5% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $86,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. 35,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,840. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

