Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $533.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $540.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.