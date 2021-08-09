International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Insider Sells C$40,260.00 in Stock

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) insider Peter Kucak sold 732,000 shares of International Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$40,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,176,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,659,725.93.

Peter Kucak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Peter Kucak purchased 227,000 shares of International Lithium stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,485.00.

International Lithium stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. International Lithium Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

