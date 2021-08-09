Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $79.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.92. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

