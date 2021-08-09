Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Sells 629 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $563.98. The company had a trading volume of 128,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $570.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 36.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

