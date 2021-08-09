Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells 1,370 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $513.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $63.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.24.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

TARS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

