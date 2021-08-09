Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Sells 28,225 Shares of Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 28,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,003,963.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,275,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jerry S. Lanchbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,460,773.30.

On Friday, July 9th, Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $1,631,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $34.45 on Monday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $36.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

