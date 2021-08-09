Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Sells $301,500.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Serge Topjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Serge Topjian sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $372,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $457,070.97.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $30.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -216.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.03. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 45.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at $1,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

