Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $222,308.10 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Eugene Nonko sold 7,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $222,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $1,304,085.12.

NYSE MAX opened at $30.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.71.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

