Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $156,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MXL opened at $50.52 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 12.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.