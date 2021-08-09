Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $156,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:MXL opened at $50.52 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.96.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
