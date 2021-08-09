Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Sells $699,000.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $699,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ronald J. Forest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matson alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $169,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $163,150.00.

Shares of MATX opened at $71.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.91. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 210.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 51,984 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 40.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at $359,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.