Insider Selling: Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Director Sells $261,322.47 in Stock

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Director Donald P. Hutchison sold 44,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $261,322.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Marin Software stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Marin Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 70.88% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.
Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.