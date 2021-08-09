Insider Selling: Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Director Sells $261,322.47 in Stock

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Director Donald P. Hutchison sold 44,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $261,322.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marin Software stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Marin Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 70.88% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marin Software by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 131,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marin Software by 619.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.