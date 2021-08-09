Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Sells 795 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Donald Lee Dennis sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $11,710.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donald Lee Dennis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Donald Lee Dennis sold 795 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $11,710.35.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,693,329. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,233,000 after buying an additional 16,120,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,258,000 after buying an additional 343,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,441,000 after buying an additional 105,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.