Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells $501,834.80 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.96. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

