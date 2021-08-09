Insider Selling: BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Sells 78,874 Shares of Stock

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Simon Lowth sold 78,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.25), for a total value of £135,663.28 ($177,244.94).

BT.A stock opened at GBX 173.95 ($2.27) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £17.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 187.60. BT Group – CLASS A has a one year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 206.70 ($2.70).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

