Insider Selling: Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Insider Sells £48,403.06 in Stock

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) insider Nicholas Vetch sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51), for a total value of £48,403.06 ($63,238.91).

LON BYG opened at GBX 1,492 ($19.49) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,360.70. The stock has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83. Big Yellow Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 991.50 ($12.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,541.50 ($20.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

