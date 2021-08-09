Insider Selling: Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Director Sells $19,565.00 in Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Director Sebastian Giordano sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $19,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,623.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sebastian Giordano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ayro alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of Ayro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $128,588.80.

AYRO stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. Ayro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 650.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ayro during the second quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ayro by 12.1% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ayro by 43.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ayro during the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ayro by 310.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 61,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.