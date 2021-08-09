Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Sells 9,033 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dominique Grau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34.

NYSE:A traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,641 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,233,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,001,000 after acquiring an additional 255,941 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

