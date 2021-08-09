Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

INSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Inseego stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 752,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $935.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.55. Inseego has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,682,000 after buying an additional 368,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after buying an additional 231,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the first quarter valued at about $6,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 91,028 shares during the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

