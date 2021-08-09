Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Up 8.2%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price shot up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.86. 177,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,138,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on INO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,648 shares of company stock worth $910,995. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

