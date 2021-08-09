Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CAO Andy Bui Sells 1,895 Shares

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IIPR traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,489. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.31. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.50 and a 1 year high of $230.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,173,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,884,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

