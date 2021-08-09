Innovation Blockchain Payment Price Reaches $0.0317 (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CURRENCY:IBP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $173,913.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00052060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.06 or 0.00819288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00099392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,909,396 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the exchanges listed above.

