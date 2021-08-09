Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Raised to C$27.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INGXF. Desjardins cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.