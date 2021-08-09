ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ING. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.
Shares of ING traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 356,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,794. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.13. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
