ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ING. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

Shares of ING traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 356,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,794. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.13. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 22.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

