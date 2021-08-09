Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Information Services (TSE:ISV) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ISV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Information Services alerts:

TSE ISV opened at C$29.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of C$516.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.89. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$17.20 and a 52 week high of C$33.87.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.